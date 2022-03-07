Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PDL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

LON:PDL opened at GBX 111 ($1.49) on Monday. Petra Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 45 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 114.07 ($1.53). The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £215.56 million and a PE ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.99.

In other news, insider Peter John Hill bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £98,000 ($131,490.67).

Petra Diamonds Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.