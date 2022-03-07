Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.0255 on Major Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Phore has a market cap of $669,855.04 and $2,156.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.93 or 0.00378672 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,288,400 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.