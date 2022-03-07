PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the January 31st total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 69.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 220.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 14,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $323,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.99. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,674. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $15.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

