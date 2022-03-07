Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.09 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.31 billion and the lowest is $4.70 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $20.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 billion to $22.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.41 billion to $21.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.64.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $241.59. 20,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $245.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,724 shares of company stock worth $14,757,773 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

