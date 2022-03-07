Piper Sandler Cuts PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $19.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerSchool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a sell rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.10.

NYSE PWSC opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.60. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.20. As a group, analysts predict that PowerSchool will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,045,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

