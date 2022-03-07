Piper Sandler Cuts VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target to $21.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.09.

VIZIO stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. VIZIO has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.86 million. VIZIO’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that VIZIO will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 124,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $2,550,658.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,521 shares of company stock worth $5,508,666.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth $44,352,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after buying an additional 721,205 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,129,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after buying an additional 116,090 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after buying an additional 950,690 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after buying an additional 167,068 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

