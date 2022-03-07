Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 432,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,001 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pixelworks during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 58,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $189,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $2.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $157.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.29. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities raised Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

