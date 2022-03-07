Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Maria M. Miller bought 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $255,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,051 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,526,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,013,000 after acquiring an additional 173,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,744,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after acquiring an additional 186,340 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,891 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. 40,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,923. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.02.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.