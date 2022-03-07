Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.760-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.63 million.

PLXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.93. 379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.76. Plexus has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,431 shares of company stock valued at $932,022 in the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Plexus by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Plexus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Plexus by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

