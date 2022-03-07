Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.18.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $23.95 on Monday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 734.3% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 330,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 290,632 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Plug Power by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 522.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 144,533 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 229,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 79,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

