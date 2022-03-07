POA (POA) Reaches Market Cap of $49.65 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. POA has a total market capitalization of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, POA has traded flat against the US dollar.
About POA
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
