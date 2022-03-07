POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Trading 11.1% Higher

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 43,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 243,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNT. Mizuho assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54.
About POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.
