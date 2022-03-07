Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Pool has raised its dividend by 20.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Pool has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pool to earn $19.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $465.81 on Monday. Pool has a 52 week low of $313.92 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 17.69 EPS for the current year.

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

