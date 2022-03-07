PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,284,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,399 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $66,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,522,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $54.90 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

