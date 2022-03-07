PowerFleet (PWFL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $3.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $109.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.80. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $9.35.

PWFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PowerFleet by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PowerFleet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PowerFleet by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in PowerFleet by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

