PowerFleet (PWFL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ PWFL opened at $3.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $109.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.80. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $9.35.
PWFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
PowerFleet Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.
