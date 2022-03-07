Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Update

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 235,127 shares during the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Predictive Oncology stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.95. 10,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,234. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.41. Predictive Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

