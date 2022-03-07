Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Short Interest Down 21.9% in February

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 874,900 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $70,754,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,603,000 after acquiring an additional 236,496 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 598.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 203,276 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $9,517,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,474.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 150,004 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PBH traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,274. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.22. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

