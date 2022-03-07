Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.61

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG – Get Rating) (NYSE:PVG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.61 and last traded at C$19.36, with a volume of 420441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares cut shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cormark restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, cut shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.93.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27. The firm has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.23.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

