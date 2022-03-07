Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.390-$2.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.18. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Primoris Services by 32.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 39.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.
About Primoris Services (Get Rating)
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
