PROG (NYSE:PRG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.73

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.73 and last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 6487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). PROG had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PROG by 49.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 76,998 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PROG by 5.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in PROG by 100,556.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PROG by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in PROG by 15.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

