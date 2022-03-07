Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.25 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.070 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.25.

PGNY opened at $43.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.84. Progyny has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $421,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $924,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,736 shares of company stock worth $22,847,154 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Progyny by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Progyny by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Progyny by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

