ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Up 9%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.63. Approximately 6,353,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 92,071,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $978,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,595,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,862,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.