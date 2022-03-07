Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,400 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PUK traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 52,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,755. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. Prudential has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

Get Prudential alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 73.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the third quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Prudential in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Prudential (Get Rating)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.