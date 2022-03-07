Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $39.00 at Raymond James

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,796 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 84.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,708,000 after buying an additional 2,100,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after buying an additional 3,697,454 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,268,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,887,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

