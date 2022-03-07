PVH (NYSE:PVH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $74.31

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.31 and last traded at $74.49, with a volume of 7272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.16.

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Get PVH alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.15%.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PVH by 73.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 50.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.