Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($5.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.71) to ($5.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pyxis Oncology.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director Darren S. Cline bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYXS stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,186. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64. Pyxis Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

