Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACHC. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.02.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $62.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.22. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 10.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 91.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

