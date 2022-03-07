Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Dine Brands Global, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DIN. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $70.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average of $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $100.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.22%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

