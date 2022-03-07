Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for WW International, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WW International in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WW International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WW. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of WW stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $635.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.56. WW International has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $41.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.06 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WW International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WW International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in WW International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in WW International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in WW International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

