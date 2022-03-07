Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) Reduced by Raymond James

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 30429 (TNT.TO) in a report released on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15.
30429 has a 1-year low of C$5.93 and a 1-year high of C$7.00.
Featured Articles
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.