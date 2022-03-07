Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Samsara Inc Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Samsara in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Samsara’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.
Shares of IOT opened at $15.52 on Monday. Samsara has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Samsara Company Profile
Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.
