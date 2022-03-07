Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Issued By Truist Financial

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for SilverBow Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a positive return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SBOW stock opened at $27.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.83 million, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 2.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 520,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 53.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 138,885 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 443.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 193,465 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 85,199 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 25.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 4,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $129,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

