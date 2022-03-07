Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Up 28.2% in February

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 71,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of QRHC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,607. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $122.02 million, a PE ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on QRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Quest Resource in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

