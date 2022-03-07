Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $5.53

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $5.21. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.
