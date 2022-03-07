RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Receives $39.50 Average PT from Brokerages

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.
RDNT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $268,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $22.79 on Friday. RadNet has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
RadNet Company Profile (Get Rating)
RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RadNet (RDNT)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.