RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Receives $39.50 Average PT from Brokerages

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

RDNT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $268,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RadNet by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in RadNet by 14.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4,373.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 56.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $22.79 on Friday. RadNet has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

