Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Issues Earnings Results

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RPID opened at $5.76 on Monday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $27.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 265,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 47,606 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPID. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

