Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) PT Lowered to $10.00

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Shares of RPID stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KPCB XIII Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,120,000. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems (Get Rating)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.