RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the January 31st total of 68,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 182,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 125,459 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of RAVE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,002. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $17.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

