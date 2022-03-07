Raymond James Reiterates C$7.00 Price Target for Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) has been given a C$7.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group in a report on Friday.

Shares of BDI traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,814. The firm has a market cap of C$259.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$3.15 and a 1-year high of C$5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.24.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

