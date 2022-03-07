RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Short Interest Update

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the January 31st total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock traded down $3.49 on Monday, reaching $59.90. 4,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,105. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.55. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $569.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 4.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RICK. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

