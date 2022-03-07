Refinable Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $539,802.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.45 or 0.06622255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,138.25 or 1.00523659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00047949 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

