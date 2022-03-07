Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,788.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.54) to GBX 2,600 ($34.89) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.90) to GBX 2,730 ($36.63) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of Relx stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. Relx has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 111.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 114,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Relx by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 1.4% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Relx by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,026,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after acquiring an additional 52,902 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.