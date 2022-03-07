Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in VOC Energy Trust were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. VOC Energy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.66%. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About VOC Energy Trust (Get Rating)

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.