Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in VOC Energy Trust were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VOC stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. VOC Energy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About VOC Energy Trust (Get Rating)
VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
