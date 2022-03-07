Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $784,000 in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PROS by 326.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of PROS by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in PROS by 32.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $305,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $41,559.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,267 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE:PRO opened at $29.25 on Monday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.61.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The company had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

