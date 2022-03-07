Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $715,000 Investment in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $81.37 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.34.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.