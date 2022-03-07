Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 31,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

CZWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $164.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.