Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 186,000 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 776,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $191,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,894,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after buying an additional 427,291 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 6,715,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,050 shares during the period.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

OCDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $17.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.31. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $22.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 43.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.