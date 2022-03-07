Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 20,200 Shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TSR were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ TSRI opened at $9.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. TSR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 71.43% and a net margin of 7.41%.

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

