Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 22,200 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 177.5% during the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 60,344 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 79,754 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 67.7% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 128,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 51,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 37.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

In other WideOpenWest news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $42,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $319,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $787,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WOW opened at $16.83 on Monday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.01.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.41 million. WideOpenWest’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Company Profile (Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.