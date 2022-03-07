Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 34,100 Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UEPS. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 199.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 56,166 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UEPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, CEO Lincoln Camagu Mali acquired 24,006 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $135,153.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Monde Nkosi bought 78,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $344,601.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 276,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,082. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UEPS opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $6.97.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

